A lot of politicans have suddenly had their eyes opened about the shoddy state of internet services in rural America, and they’re finally pledging to do something about it. Of course, it’s easy to play the hero when there’s all kinds of taxpayer money suddenly at your disposal, but we welcome the sudden interest, and we look forward to seeing real change in our communities. Assuming it’s more than lip service, we agree that the proposed investments are likely to offer some improvements, at least temporarily.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week announced a $100 million investment in high-speed broadband for underserved areas of the state. Similarly, Mohave County is considering using a portion of its own American Rescue Act funds to improve internet connectivity within the city of Kingman.
(Cities and counties should steer clear, however, from approaches that favor only a segment of their constituents. That’s the direction Mohave County appears to be headed. Kingman, like Havasu and pretty much every community within the county’s borders, absolutely needs better service. But if that’s something the county chooses to invest in, it ought to be on behalf of all its residents, not the 1/5 of them who live near the county seat.)
Still, throwing money at the problem probably won’t solve all of our problems.
Communities like Lake Havasu City are subject to bad business practices and limited options, and that’s going to be as true at 100 megabits per section as it is 1 gigabit.
There was a time, just a few years ago, that cities could use their franchise agreements with companies like internet providers to negotiate for better service. Not anymore. There’s little that local leaders can do about bad service by franchise holders because the Arizona State Legislature removed the oversight responsibilities from cities a couple of years back.
That needs to change — voters need to encourage State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and State Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci to advocate for local control during the next Legislative session.
Likewise, a top priority for economic development agencies at all levels ought to be creating favorable business conditions for additional internet providers to set up shop in small communities. Lake Havasu City’s work with Nebraska-based Allo is a great example of how local government can work to attract a needed provider without huge investments by taxpayers.
Better market competition in small communities will help lower prices and encourage private investment in broadband infrastructure.
— Today’s News-Herald
It was that same legislative body that took away local control of Air B&bs. What is republican about centralized control in Phoenix and not local control by our citizens?
