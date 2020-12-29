The coronavirus has made telecommuters out of many of us. Our kids are distance learning. Zoom meetings are a regular part of the work day. Fast and reliable internet connections are more important than ever.
If you’re in Lake Havasu City, good luck with that. Consumers in need of high-speed internet are at the mercy of a single company — Suddenlink Communications — and it’s a company that hasn’t taken its role in this new pandemic dynamic as seriously as it needs. Lake Havasu City residents continue to offer up a chorus of complaints about service interruptions and outages, with little more than lip service from the company about resolution.
A recent question posed on the News-Herald’s Facebook page about recent service interruptions yielded more than 200 comments from readers wanting to share their frustrations with the company. Many of them talked about lagging connection speeds and glitching television service. Many mentioned unsatisfactory telephone conversation with customer service representatives.
Some frustrated residents have even turned to filing complaints with the Federal Communications Commission, which requires the company to respond to all consumer complaints within 30 days.
It shouldn’t take an appeal to the feds to compel action. We need our local leaders — the Lake Havasu City Council and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors — to act as a unified voice for local residents who find themselves ignored and under-served.
Legislative changes over the years have taken many of the teeth out of franchise agreements for local communities, but Lake Havasu City still has options — and we suspect local leaders underestimate how much action can be prompted by the threat of a public shaming.
One thing that could really make a difference? Real competition. Companies that have to fight for customers tend to get better about service issues pretty quickly. However, with high startup costs and other barriers to entry, Suddenlink Communications enjoys a natural monopoly on cable and high speed internet services. Yes, there are other internet providers in Havasu, but they offer a fraction of the speeds, leaving businesses and high-use homeowners without any good options.
Lake Havasu City and Mohave County could play a big role in knocking down those barriers for possible competitors. The county’s share of CARES Act funds could help build the infrastructure, or a portion of it, to lure other providers to this area.
We’re encouraged that the Tri-City Council intends to discuss Suddenlink’s bad business practices at the next quarterly meeting in January. But we’ve been here before — a year ago, actually — and things seem to have worsened. Lake Havasu City and Mohave County desperately need better internet service, and local leaders are in a position to do something about it. Let’s hope they do.
— Today’s News-Herald
