Lake Havasu City gets an unfair rep for its education chops, and it has persisted for so long that it might be funny — if it didn’t also have the potential to cause a lot of harm.
A recent study by 24/7 Wall Street attempted to single out the nation’s “least educated” metro areas, and the Lake Havasu-Kingman metro area was No. 1 in Arizona. The problem is that the report used a really narrow definition for what qualifies as being educated — they only counted residents with a four-year degree. That leaves out large numbers of residents who went to two-year colleges and trade schools, or those who may have attended college but didn’t finish, or even those who learned valuable skills on the job through the proverbial school of hard knocks. When all those factors are considered, Havasu is unlikely to be last on anyone’s list.
The other big problem with surveys like this is that they’re comparing very big population areas using numbers that are unlikely to be meaningful on such a large scale. The Lake Havasu-Kingman Metropolitan Area is actually the entirety of Mohave County, which means it includes the residents of Kingman, Bullhead City and far more rural places. This survey, at least, correctly referred to the MSA, but others in the past have not, preferring to use a shorter name — Lake Havasu City — for brevity’s sake. That has caused all sorts of confusion and incorrect assumptions that locals have had to push back on, and it must be particularly frustrating for economic development interests trying to lure employers here.
The truth is, like a lot of rural communities, Havasu’s educational attainment could be better. We’ve known that for a long time, and our community has taken long strides since those iniquities were first pointed out so many years ago. Mohave Community College has been located in Mohave County for more than five decades, with a significant part of that tenure including a campus in Lake Havasu City. The college has continued to improve and refine its education offerings in Havasu and turned out a ton of graduates over those years who’ve helped make our community a better place to live. And it was about a decade ago that Havasu became home to an Arizona State University campus, with the explicit goal of improving educational attainment in this area. It has taken that campus a while to get traction, but there are strong signs of growth in recent years — particularly in the areas of education and nursing.
One thing that surveys like 24/7 Wall Street’s accomplish is bring attention to the fact that we still have a long way to go. Our community may have the pieces in place to build a strong education base, but we still need to work to keep educated workers here and focus on teaching the skills that make our residents valuable to employers.
The good thing is, we’re smart enough to figure it out.
— Today’s News-Herald
