The Arizona Supreme Court could have, arguably should have, kept an initiative that will raise money for schools by taxing the wealthy off the ballot.
On its face, the ballot description of the Invest in Ed citizens initiative is misleading by downplaying the amount of extra money those making more than $250,000 annually would be required to pay if the measure passes.
A lower court judge ruled the initiative had to be tossed from the November ballot, ruling the description could cause confusion and was unfair.
Make no mistake, the Invest in Ed ballot description is both those things, describing the tax increase as a surcharge and dramatically understating the amount of the tax increase.
The initiative itself is worse, an attempt to escalate class warfare to raise more than $900 million a year for schools. It is likely to be very popular among those who are not wealthy. We hope voters are smart enough to see the cultural division and backlash possible from the initiative’s approval.
In overturning the superior court decision, the justices also knocked down a ruling that petition gatherers were paid in violation of state law.
The Supreme Court ruling isn’t all bad though. It goes a long way in preserving the right of citizens in Arizona to set laws by themselves and even in defiance of the Legislature. No matter how maddening some initiatives may be, the right to self-govern by going around the Legislature must be maintained.
Essentially, the Supreme Court offered some flexibility in ballot descriptions.
Earlier rulings required tighter descriptions, so much so that many feared an unattainable standard. The Supreme Court backed up its ballot description ruling with a similar one on the recreational marijuana initiative.
They also confirmed what most already know: No matter what it’s called, whether a surcharge or fee or remuneration, it’s the same net effect as a tax.
A rose by any other name and all that.
Arizona’s education system has many problems right now as it deals with the coronavirus. More money, especially when half is dedicated to higher pay, won’t solve them. The initiative deserves defeat. At the same time, citizens should be grateful the Supreme Court retained their right to self-governance at the ballot box.
— Today’s News-Herald
