FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, Joe Thomas, center, president of the Arizona Education Association, speaks in support of the Invest in Education Act in Phoenix. Hundreds of teachers and education advocates who support a proposal to raise taxes on wealthy Arizonans to boost school funding gathered at the Capitol on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The Invest in Education Act is backed by Arizona's teachers union and progressive groups and would raise an estimated $940 million a year for schools. (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels, File)