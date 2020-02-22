When it comes to investing in education, Arizona has come a long way since 2018. That was the year, at the height of the Red for Ed movement, when Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan to increase teacher salaries by 20 percent by 2020. This year’s proposed budget continues that initiative, with additional funding outlined for daily operations at school sites. Locally, the Lake Havasu Unified School District has made major investments in education, including teacher pay, thanks to 2016’s $49 million bond and budget override.
Now there’s a push for a new income tax that would further fund education in Arizona. The Invest in Education movement would raise nearly $1 million a year for K-12 schools, with most of that money going toward teacher pay. The money would come from a proposed 3.5 percent income tax on people who make more than $230,000 per year ($500,000 for couples). It’s a smart move because it’s easy for voters to support a tax levied against other people, and the average Arizonan makes significantly less money than that so they won’t have to pay a dime.
The state should absolutely be committed to investing in education -- it’s a shame that we allowed our schools to fall so low on our priority list in the last decade or so. But there are reasons to be concerned about this proposal. For starters, it’s a tax designed to support a single profession: teachers and school support staff. What happens when we decide that other important government-funded jobs — firefighters and police, for instance — also need to be better funded? Another tax? Where does that end?
Further, without a good plan for the future, even that extra $1 million a year won’t be enough. Will we increase the tax in a couple years as the state continues to grow and more teachers are needed?
Issues of this sort ought to be addressed within the state budget, through the legislative process. And those legislators ought to be held accountable by voters if they aren’t acting in the best interest of schools. That means building in competitive wages and infrastructure costs.
Teaching is a noble profession and most classroom teachers will tell you they didn’t get into it for the money, but they do deserve to make decent wages. Let’s commit to supporting them, but let’s do it the right way.
— Today’s News-Herald
