A “Christmas-too-soon” chorus echoed in late September and October as Christmas ornaments and early Black Friday sales took over both brick and mortar and digital stores.
The early jump on Christmas rightfully rankled many. In the Lake Havasu area, it’s always hard to reconcile holiday jingles with triple digit temperatures.
Even in early November, it looked like Thanksgiving might be a forgotten afterthought in the retail rush towards Christmas.
The newest reality is that, yes, it’s still too soon for Christmas but it may also be too late.
Supply chain issues, from labor shortages to border regulations to cargo ship delays and more, threaten to make gift giving more challenging and gift-selling more challenging for retailers.
Some items — the latest iPhone, some hot toys, a variety of tech items — are deemed in short supply, demanding both attention and urgency from shopper. Even Thanksgiving turkeys are a bit scarce, introducing some early holiday anxiety.
Coupled with the highest inflation in 30 years, Christmas gift giving looks to be frustrating and expensive this year.
How much is real? Most of it, at least in the supply side. Inflation effects most every item for sale, though no doubt it’s also cover for other price increases.
The pandemic gets the blame, but the real driver of both short supplies and higher inflation is the government’s fiscal solution to the pandemic. It handed out trillions of dollars even as the economy sprang back to life in the summer of 2020.
States helped dole out the cash, mostly in hefty unemployment checks that acted as a disincentive to work.
People have money in the bank. They don’t need to work. They don’t make things when they don’t work. Supply/demand 101.
Other government policies, especially on energy, drive inflation higher. As the Biden Administration seeks to punish oil producers with more regulations and exploration limits on public land, gasoline prices keep going higher and higher. The country won’t turn green quickly enough to fix that.
For holiday shoppers, a prudent step is to shop early and shop in stores where you can see and walk away with the purchased merchandise. Online is convenient but no one can see the inventory.
The other thought is one of consolation that supply kings won’t last forever. In an unintended way, supply kinks may put more focus on deeper meanings to Christmas.
— Today’s News-Herald
