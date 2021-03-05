It wasn’t so long ago that county fairs were considered the height of entertainment and culture in communities across the nation. Fairs offered a chance to connect and catch up with friends and neighbors, an opportunity to sell or buy prized livestock, participate in fun contests. They often include a chance to see a concert or rodeo, try a carnival ride and play games in the midway, or try exotic fried foods.
It’s still true in many communities, particularly rural areas where agriculture reigns. But in many places — Lake Havasu City included — the importance of the fair has been diminished in modern times. While a day at the fair is still all kinds of fun, most Americans can find plenty of entertainment and cultural touchstones elsewhere.
Mohave County has struggled over the years to figure out where its own fair fits in to modern sensibilities. The fairgrounds in Kingman are owned by Mohave County taxpayers, but the fair and events on the fairgrounds are operated by a separate entity, the Mohave County Fair Association. It’s an arrangement that hasn’t been the smoothest over the years, and disagreements came to a head again last week when Mohave County supervisors discovered the Fair Association wasn’t current on its profit and loss report to the board —a requirement outlined in its contract to operate the fairgrounds.
Supervisor Buster Johnson points out that the fairgrounds get about $25,000 a year for capitol projects, but the board has little control over how that money is spent. Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter also expressed reservations about giving taxpayer money to the Fair Association.
Supervisors are asking the right questions. The contract with the Association doesn’t come up for renewal again for another year, but Mohave County needs to think long and hard about the future of the fair.
The truth is, Mohave County has no business continuing to invest its money into the fairgrounds when it’s very unlikely that the majority of its residents attend the events there in the first place. The county’s geography is the enemy — the fair just isn’t enough of a draw for people living 70 miles away in Lake Havasu City. We suspect Bullhead City is also too far from the fairgrounds for most residents to make the drive. Together, those two communities make up about half the county’s population.
Don’t misunderstand — We’re not saying there shouldn’t be a Mohave County Fair. We are suggesting the fair should be self-sustaining. Mohave County ought to consider allowing the Fair Association to buy the fairgrounds at a fair price. Alternatively, if the fair is deemed to be important, the county ought to consider rethinking what a modern-day fair looks like. A starting point for consideration might be a traveling event that stops in all three of the county’s population centers rather than expect all residents to converge on Kingman.
It’s only fair.
— Today’s News-Herald
