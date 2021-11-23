Lake Havasu City can be a city of excesses, but the reality is that we have poverty and need all around us. Thankfully, food banks tend to get our attention this time of year. In November and December, food banks operated by Havasu Community Health Foundation are overwhelmed by the spirit of giving.
Anybody who wants to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal can find one at no cost thanks to the generosity of churches and some restaurants that are holding special events over the holiday (See page 3 for a list). Thanks to those efforts, hundreds of Havasu families can enjoy the holiday period without worrying about where their next meals might come from.
Believe it or not, hunger is a very real concern in Lake Havasu City. Past reporting in Today’s News-Herald indicates that nearly 1,000 families rely on the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank’s monthly food distributions. It’s also important to note that poverty and need are with us all year long, not just in the six week period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
And this year, the need is perhaps more acute than in the past. Inflation and covid-19 have introduced some financial uncertainty for some folks, and the prices of some food items are way up. This year, perhaps, our community might benefit from a little extra generosity if you’re so inclined.
Make a donation to one of the food banks. The two organizations are happy to take your money, food or even your volunteer hours.
You can bring donations to the Health Foundation Food Bank at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, the hours of operation at St. Vincent’s food pantry at 1851 Commander Dr. are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
Let’s stamp out hunger in Havasu no matter what time of year it is.
— Today’s News-Herald
