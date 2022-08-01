Casting your vote today gives you a say in how things are done. While there’s a sense of satisfaction in supporting candidates that share your views, it also puts a nice bounce in your step for the rest of the day as you exit the polling location wearing your “I voted” sticker. Voting unifies us, confirming our place in American society because we’ve done our patriotic duty.
A 30 percent turnout in Havasu for primaries is typical, but it may be appreciably higher when the day is done because of super-charged interest in both local and state races.
This primary is no snoozer and traffic at polling places today may be brisk.
“Lake Havasu City votes,” said Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair last week, noting that Havasu historically has a large voter turnout in comparison to other communities.
Today, Havasu residents will choose three new city council members and a mayor. Among the many state races, the contest for the Arizona seats in Congress are as hot as an Arizona summer afternoon.
Readers who haven’t already voted can make their choices today, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the polls in the Lake Havasu City area. Your precinct number is on your voter registration card, most likely on the left hand side above your name.
