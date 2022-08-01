Casting your vote today gives you a say in how things are done. While there’s a sense of satisfaction in supporting candidates that share your views, it also puts a nice bounce in your step for the rest of the day as you exit the polling location wearing your “I voted” sticker. Voting unifies us, confirming our place in American society because we’ve done our patriotic duty.

A 30 percent turnout in Havasu for primaries is typical, but it may be appreciably higher when the day is done because of super-charged interest in both local and state races.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.