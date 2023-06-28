As if it wasn’t already hot enough, fire season has arrived in Arizona. Dry and hot weather prompted the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to implement fire restrictions throughout the high country of Northern Arizona on Tuesday.
Stage 1 restrictions are in place on State Trust lands in Mohave and La Paz counties, which means most campfires, smoking and use of fireworks aren’t allowed.
Elsewhere in the state, fires are already burning. Kingman had a couple of incidents over the weekend, and a large brush fire was reported near Scottsdale Tuesday night, prompting evacuations of residents in that area.
We often hear people say they did not know about the fire restrictions, but there’s really no excuse.
For those of us who have lived in Northern Arizona more than one year or season, it is easy to see that May and June of any year have the lowest amount of precipitation annually — nothing, nada, zip. This is when the weeds and grasses have turned from a pale green to brittle yellow or brown.
It also is when, historically, many areas often experience dry lightning from passing storms (little to no precipitation) and wildfires — small and large — coupled with governments and agencies declaring red-flag warnings as well as fire bans.
As Lake Havasu City residents, it’s easy to think we can ignore most of these warnings from the comfort of our low-desert surroundings. There are few trees here, and not much vegetation period. But there’s enough brush along the Colorado River Valley to warrant concern — in fact, last year’s Lost Lake Fire near Parker burned more than 5,000 acres and was one of California’s largest wildfires of 2022.
As we move toward the Fourth of July, it all comes down to the mantra we all hate to hear: ignorance is no excuse. For more information, call or visit your local fire station.
