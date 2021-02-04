Concerns that non-residents of Mohave County may receive coronavirus vaccinations before locals is perhaps worth a grumble but it wouldn’t be if the vaccination rollout was working right.
It isn’t. The major hurdles are exactly the ones national health officials started working on at the outbreak of the virus: a.)manufacturing and distributing enough vaccines and b.)actually vaccinating the public.
We’re with Gov. Doug Ducey on the need for Arizona to obtain larger supplies of vaccines to accommodate the larger need during winter visitor season. The federal government declares there is no residency requirement and rightly so. The virus doesn’t check residency when it infects or when it spreads.
The Biden Administration says it’s still looking for some 20 million doses of vaccines that supposedly went to states. We suspect those are the ones hopefully still in freezers waiting to be administered.
More importantly, the administration is pressuring manufacturers to ramp up production. It needs to because the country needs almost 700 million doses of the two-injection vaccine.
But getting those doses to the population is so far a disappointing effort. Though the states have taken slightly more control, counties set the rules for local vaccinations.
At the Mohave County level, this means qualifying individuals – including, right now, those aged 75-plus – are forced to figure out where and how to register online. A phone line to help them along became swamped when first announced. The net result is that the county’s only used some 60 percent of the doses it’s received.
Biden announced earlier this week that the federal government will start giving the vaccine directly to large pharmacy chains. This may help but it’s no solution. Locally, the pharmacies that have the doses are overwhelmed with demand. A downside is it introduces one more piece in the puzzle of how and where to get vaccinated.
We’ll repeat our call to make the state’s large vaccination centers a road show, moving from county to county until all Arizonans get their turn. Alternatively, the county could coordinate its own centers rather than simply giving the public some priority category information and listing website links for signup. Winter visitors aren’t the problem, but the clumsy efforts of health officials to effectively get vaccine doses administered will make those visitors appear so.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.