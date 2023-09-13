It’s that time of year again as the 2023 Mohave County Fair makes its grand return to Kingman. This year’s fair promises a fantastic lineup of vendors, local culinary delights, and a wide array of entertainment, all set against the backdrop of free parking—a welcome addition that will make the fair experience even more enjoyable.

The fair, running from Sept. 14 to 17, offers four days of wholesome family fun. With extended hours until 11 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, there’s ample time for fairgoers to explore the carnival’s exciting rides and attractions.

