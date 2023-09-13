It’s that time of year again as the 2023 Mohave County Fair makes its grand return to Kingman. This year’s fair promises a fantastic lineup of vendors, local culinary delights, and a wide array of entertainment, all set against the backdrop of free parking—a welcome addition that will make the fair experience even more enjoyable.
The fair, running from Sept. 14 to 17, offers four days of wholesome family fun. With extended hours until 11 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, there’s ample time for fairgoers to explore the carnival’s exciting rides and attractions.
Admission prices have been kept affordable, ensuring that the fair remains accessible to everyone. Adults and children 13 and older can enter for just $12, while veterans, first responders, and seniors 65 and older (with ID) pay only $6. Children aged 5-12 can enjoy the fair for just $5, and those 4 and under enter for free.
The Mohave County Fair has always celebrated our community’s rich agricultural heritage. Visitors can get up close to various livestock displays, providing an excellent opportunity for families to learn about our county’s farming traditions. This emphasis on community and youth participation through 4-H competitions makes the fair not just entertaining but also educational.
While the fair features businesses and their products, it does so in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. The exhibit halls showcase a diverse mix of art, crafts, and projects, offering inspiration to visitors of all ages.
As the sun sets, the fair comes alive with live music, providing a delightful soundtrack to the evening’s festivities. It’s a time to unwind, relax, and soak in the community spirit.
The Mohave County Fair is a celebration of our region’s unique character and the people who call it home. It’s a place where families can create lasting memories, where local flavors are savored, and where the spirit of togetherness shines bright. So, let’s come together and make the most of this wonderful event because there’s truly something special about a county fair.
