As the Lake Havasu City begins to reopen, the city needs to immediately open up the skate park, playgrounds and all other park facilities that remain closed. The closures were put in place by the city, presumably to comply with Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders on coronavirus, when it became clear that people weren’t going to practice social distancing without a heavy helping hand.
And yet, common sense would seem to indicate that a skate park and playground facilities are hardly sites of concern when it comes to people being exposed to the virus. In fact, Mohave County’s own statistics back that up -- you can count on one hand the number of local coronavirus cases involving anyone under the age of 20. The users of the skate park are overwhelmingly young, many of them teenagers. Playgrounds, you can imagine, skew to an even younger demographic.
Common sense would also seem to indicate that if the skate park is a concern, then so are dog parks and municipal boat ramp facilities, which are both open to the public (and as busy as ever in recent weeks).
Indeed, common sense seems to be in short supply these days as bureaucrats and politicians appear to be making up the rules as they go.
The fact is, the order to close playgrounds and parks was an arbitrary decision driven by fear, not facts. And now it’s fear that seems to be keeping cities from reopening as much as they should, because municipalities are worried that the state could withhold funding if they’re found to be straying too far from Ducey’s executive orders.
Ducey’s orders were ineffective because he didn’t test enough people early enough, and he wasn’t interested in addressing the out-of-state visitors who are coming to Arizona in droves.
It’s time to fully open the parks. People understand the consequences after two months of having social distancing guidelines being drilled into their heads.
Let the kids skate.
— Today’s News-Herald
