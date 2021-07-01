In a normal year, there are plenty of good reasons to leave the Fourth of July fireworks to the professionals. There are injuries. Last year, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 15,600 Americans were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries.
And there are deaths. According to that same CPSC report, fireworks killed at least 18 Americans in 2020. And, this from scientific studies and anecdotal observations, fireworks literally drive some dogs – not to mention the people who own them — crazy.
But perhaps the best reasons to leave fireworks to the pros this holiday weekend is that you’d not only be breaking the law, but risking a catastrophe.
In case you haven’t noticed, it’s dry out there.
Northwest Arizona, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, is mired in an “exceptional drought,” the most severe rating. And there’s little relief in sight.
As a result, vegetation is toast. Burn bans are in place. Firefighters are worried.
We’ve already had a number of large wildfires in the county — there’s one burning now near Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge.
How dry is it? And how great is the fire danger? Well, the U.S. Forest Service has closed five of the state’s six national forests to visitors due to the fire danger. State Trust Lands are also closed.
Personal fireworks — everything from sparklers to aerial displays — are strictly off limits within the county. They’re allowed in the city, but save them for a rainy day.
If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, be sure to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby. And after your fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water.
What hasn’t been banned are professional fireworks displays. And frankly, they’re far better than what you could ever shoot off in your yard.
There’s a great display planned this Sunday night. Grab a seat anywhere with a good view of Thompson Bay and you’ll get to watch a thrilling display of patriotic pyroclastics.
Have a safe Fourth of July.
— Today’s News-Herald
