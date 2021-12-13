The next few weeks tend to be the coldest of the year in Lake Havasu City. But if you’re a student at Lake Havasu High School, don’t bother wearing a jacket. Don’t bother, that is, unless the jacket has been pre-approved by school staff and features a prominent school logo. Anything else will get the attention of staff and there’s a chance you’ll get your hand slapped by overzealous campus monitors.
It’s a weird quirk of a dress code that was otherwise developed to be as inclusive as possible while requiring a minimum standard of dress. Dress codes are rarely popular with students, but they generally contain common sense rules that keep clothes from being too revealing. Jackets don’t reveal anything, so it’s hard to imagine why the school has rules to regulate their use.
And yet, the dress code in Lake Havasu High School’s student handbook has an entire section about “approved outerwear,” with a warning that violations could lead to the student receiving detention, being sent home or being suspended for 5 to 9 days.
This is a dumb Draconian policy that needs to be changed. Our schools do need to enforce a basic dress code. We don’t need the jacket police.
Lake Havasu City is the hottest city in America for a good portion of the year. We do get some cold weather, but jackets aren’t usually needed for very long. Parents shouldn’t have to buy an extra item of clothing they don’t really need. The cost of a school jacket might be a nominal amount for most families, but it’s an unnecessary expense just the same. And the fact that the items are somewhat hard to find (the district’s website warns that sizes and quantity limitations on standardized outerwear mean the items can only be purchased in person at the LHHS bookstore) adds another layer of difficulty for students and their families.
The school district should allow students to wear whatever coat, jacket or hoodie they have to feel comfortable while at school.
— Today’s News-Herald
