It can feel awkward for legitimate news outlets to advocate for their own interests. We do so here because of the additional benefits to the public and to the business community. It’s no secret newspapers, or what people think of as traditional, printed newspapers, have been challenged in recent years, particularly by the migration of readers to digital format. The coronavirus added to the turmoil.
For many years, digital content was offered for free by newspapers. Digital readership grew. Print didn’t. Free doesn’t pay the bills.
A quirky thing about this is that people who say they don’t read newspapers in fact are reading them, or at least their news content, all the time. Through these changes, newspapers’ commitment, including this one, to provide valuable, needed information to the communities they serve hasn’t wavered.Read more about the bill in the column below by America's Newspapers CEO Dean Ridings. We ask for public support of this bill, and also for support by Arizona's Congressional delegation.
—Today's News-Herald
