It can feel awkward for legitimate news outlets to advocate for their own interests. We do so here because of the additional benefits to the public and to the business community:
Bills have been filed in both houses of Congress to offer tax credits for newspaper subscriptions, for advertising in local news outlets and, importantly, to employ qualified journalists.
The Senate version of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced by Sen. Mark Kelly along with two other senators. It joins a House bill also committed to supporting local journalism.
It’s no secret newspapers, or what people think of as traditional, printed newspapers, have been challenged in recent years, particularly by the migration of readers to digital format. The coronavirus added to the turmoil.
For many years, digital content was offered for free by newspapers. Digital readership grew. Print didn’t. Free doesn’t pay the bills.
A quirky thing about this is that people who say they don’t read newspapers in fact are reading them, or at least their news content, all the time.
Through these changes, newspapers’ commitment, including this one, to provide valuable, needed information to the communities they serve hasn’t wavered.
The proposed legislation is designed to assist newspapers, along with local radio and television stations, as they transition to fill the changing needs of news consumers.
It would provide:
• Payroll Credit for Compensation of Journalists
• A five-year refundable credit for local newspapers (and broadcasters) to employ and adequately compensate journalists.
• The credit can be up to $25,000 in the first year and $15,000 in the subsequent four years.
• Credit for Local Newspaper Subscriptions
• A five-year non-refundable credit of up to $250 annually to incentivize individual subscriptions to local newspapers.
• The credit can cover 80% of subscription costs in the first year and 50% of subscription costs in the subsequent four years.
• Credit for Advertising in Local Newspapers and Local Media
• A five-year non-refundable tax credit that would incentivize small businesses (less than 50 employees) to advertise with local newspapers as well as local radio and television stations.
• The credit can cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in the subsequent four years.
The provisions of the bill last five years, which we believe is sufficient time to work through the disruption to the newspaper industry. We ask for public support of this bill and also for the support of Arizona’s other senator, Kyrsten Sinema.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Sounds good! It is tragic what has happened to newspapers and journalism in our nation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.