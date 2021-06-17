Juneteenth deserves national commemoration. Creating a federal holiday for Juneteenth, though, is really a dollars-and-cents calculation that leaves taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars poorer. The creation of an 11th federal holiday, in theory, should lead to reflection and observances on the real end of slavery in the country. Juneteenth marks the events in Texas that occurred a month after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. That’s when Texas slaves got the word they were free.
Juneteenth should be a national embarrassment because of the delayed emancipation. It should also be celebrated as a final end of sanctioned slavery.
As a federal holiday, Juneteenth will, we predict, mostly celebrate sleeping in or having a picnic or spending time with the family, etc. That’s because a federal holiday means a couple of million federal employees get a paid day off.
The cost? It’s hard to find a reliable source, but estimates range from $450 million to $600 million in extra pay and lost productivity.
There are better ways to celebrate the end of slavery. Education is a great place to start.
A requirement to objectively teach the history of Juneteenth would cost a lot less money and probably do more to cement slavery’s ignoble role in America’s development in the minds of the country.
The Senate voted unanimously and the House approved the federal holiday by some 95 percent, so it’s unfair to say that the holiday’s creation is President Biden’s giveaway to employee unions. Instead, it’s a near-unanimous giveaway by federal elected officials.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.