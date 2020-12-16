The people who want to make Lake Havasu City a constitutional sanctuary as a reaction to government edicts on the coronavirus raise important points about civil liberties in this country.
Personal freedoms are threatened in seemingly every crisis, a description that befits the current pandemic. Wars? Of course, as U.S. citizens of Japanese ancestry in the early 1940s can relate. Semi-war? Think airport security indignities after 9/11.
In those circumstances, the public generally embraced the need for measures that place the general welfare of the population above individual liberties.
The coronavirus isn’t like that, at least in the minds of some or many. For them, the coronavirus is less a disease than it is convenient cover for an overreaching government.
In this way of thinking, civil liberties die one at a time under the pretense of furthering the common good. There are valid reasons to be ever watchful about the erosion of civil liberties. Now is such a time, and it’s helpful to do so while regarding coronavirus as one of those unfortunate events that does provide government some additional leeway to assure the greater good of all.
Government must be held accountable to respect the rights of its citizens as well. That’s why the idea of something called a constitutional sanctuary seems an irrelevant and maybe even a shirking reaction to coronavirus measures.
Responsible American citizens do not seek a place to hide away from their government, as the word sanctuary suggests. Elected officials all swear to defend the Constitution. Traditionally, the public sees the best and possibly only way to assure governments don’t abridge liberty is with constant engagement. Government is “we the people,” not “those guys.”
The battle right now is with the virus. It must be beaten. Vaccinations and avoiding infection will do just that. For what it’s worth, the phrase “general welfare” appears a couple of times in the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court, during the Yellow Fever outbreaks, ruled in favor of mandatory vaccinations. Quarantines, in less broad terms, also won the high court’s favor in at least one case. There’s been no need for Supreme Court rulings on coronavirus restrictions.
Rights are absolute, except when they aren’t. There’s no freedom of speech to yell fire in a crowded theater or to threaten the president. There’s no freedom of assembly for those intending to detonate bombs. Thorny questions about liberty deserve attention during the pandemic. They don’t deserve to override the big question of how best to rid the country of coronavirus.
— Today’s News-Herald
