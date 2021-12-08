Familiar and tired conversations are being retreaded across the country with the arrival of the omicron variant, but there should be much less cause for alarm at this stage in the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control report that nearly 80 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which means we’re finally reaching the numbers that health officials said were needed to achieve herd immunity.
Of course, our understanding of coronavirus has changed significantly since the early days of the pandemic, and it’s clear that we still have a ways to go, but it’s a reasonable conclusion that we’re in a much better place with the virus than we were just a few months ago thanks to the widespread rollout of the vaccines and recent announcements that booster shots appear to offer high levels of protection against the new variant.
Additionally, reports indicate that while omicron may be more contagious than its predecessors, it’s also less lethal.
All of this is a long way of saying there’s no need to panic. That’s the same message that health officials are trying to convey now that the omicron variant was detected just a county away, in Yavapai County. The advice remains the same: Get vaccinated, and get a booster shot if you can. Stay home if you’re sick. Wear a mask and maintain physical distance when you’re in a public place.
The threat from coronavirus, omicron or otherwise, shouldn’t be minimized, but also can’t be another reason to impose lockdowns, travel restrictions. Existing vaccines are proven to be effective against the new variant, but there’s also no reason to use it as an excuse to impose mandates — especially when nationwide vaccine rates are growing just fine without them.
— Today’s News-Herald
