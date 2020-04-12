For the record, today is the first time this newspaper is published exclusively as a digital edition. So it’s appropriate to be talking about virtual government.
Local government boards are closing their meeting rooms to the public and taking their meetings online. Given the covid-19 situation, it’s reasonable.
What’s lacking in these online or streamed meetings is the public’s comments. Interestingly, Arizona law requires that meetings be open to the public to view but there’s no requirement that the public be able to participate.
Most regular public meetings allow public comments. Even the Legislature’s online information system allows the public to offer opinions on pending bills and either lend support or oppose measures.
The public feedback is important and it should be incorporated into streaming meetings by the City Council, the Lake Havasu Unified School District and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors should the coronavirus require extended isolation of local government from its citizens.
News events in these times center around the virus, but there are plenty of reason for the average citizen to tune in t to the streamed meetings. There is a lot going on that, in more normal times, would get a lot of attention in the news. This week, for example, the county manager resigned and a new permit system for gatherings and events in the county was approved. The schools made decisions about graduation and the rest of the school year.
Streaming shouldn’t be a substitute to an open meeting. We hope regular open meetings resume as soon as possible. If nothing else, it looks horrible as government leaders speak to empty chambers as if something threatening lurks on the other side of the closed doors.
A widespread joke about elected officials is the public is brilliant when it elects them to office but loses all smarts thereafter. Whether the saying is truthful or not, the public needs to make sure it is very much a part of local government process and decisions.
Continued streaming of all meetings is useful and allows the public an extra way to watch their government in action. Streaming should continue. It’s not as good as a meeting open to the public, ideally complete with comments.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.