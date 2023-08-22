A little over a year ago, Lake Havasu City rolled out its fixed-route bus service with a sense of optimism and a vision for a more connected and accessible community. Fast forward to today, and while the wheels are turning, we’re concerned about the system’s traction within the community. We’re at a crossroads, and it’s time for us to step up and make a choice: use it or lose it.
Let’s be clear, a bus service that nobody uses, federally funded or not, is on a road to nowhere. The promise of enhanced mobility and convenience can only be realized if we, the residents of this vibrant city, embrace the service wholeheartedly. Sure, there’s a learning curve, and yes, it takes time for any new system to find its rhythm. But we can’t afford to wait indefinitely. The future of our public transportation options hinges on the choices we make today.
One of the key factors in this equation is awareness. You can’t ride a bus that you don’t know exists. It’s time for a collective effort to spread the word. Public awareness campaigns should be a rallying cry for us all. Let’s not rely solely on the assumption that the information will magically find its way to everyone. Let’s actively seek out our neighbors, our friends, and our community members and let them in on the secret: the bus service is here, and it’s ready to take us places. We hope the city embark on a robust marketing campaign to publicize the service’s availability.
But awareness alone isn’t enough. If the bus service is going to thrive, it needs to cater to the needs of the people. Additional stops, better schedules — these adjustments can make all the difference. Let’s encourage open dialogue with the city about what works and what doesn’t. Our voices matter, and they can shape the future of the service.
And speaking of shaping the future, let’s consider the bold notion of making the bus service free for locals, at least for the first few years. Building a habit takes time, and offering this service without a fare could be the incentive needed to create a routine for ridership. Think about it: a free bus ride might just be the catalyst for transforming the way we move around our city.
We have a choice before us: embrace the bus service and ensure its success, or let it slip through our fingers due to indifference. Let’s remember that every ride we take contributes to a more connected, accessible, and vibrant community. The wheels are turning, but it’s up to us to keep them in motion. Let’s ride together, let’s ride now, and let’s secure the future of our fixed-route bus service.
If there’s no demand for the product, why produce the product. Our city fathers need a lesson in economics.
When the plug was pulled on the Havasu Area Transit System (HATS) years ago, residents were left no option but to fend for themselves to go from points A to B. It appears to be too late for any transportation system to succeed regardless of the route plans and schedules as residents cannot depend on something that has failed them in the past. "The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history."
