A little over a year ago, Lake Havasu City rolled out its fixed-route bus service with a sense of optimism and a vision for a more connected and accessible community. Fast forward to today, and while the wheels are turning, we’re concerned about the system’s traction within the community. We’re at a crossroads, and it’s time for us to step up and make a choice: use it or lose it.

Let’s be clear, a bus service that nobody uses, federally funded or not, is on a road to nowhere. The promise of enhanced mobility and convenience can only be realized if we, the residents of this vibrant city, embrace the service wholeheartedly. Sure, there’s a learning curve, and yes, it takes time for any new system to find its rhythm. But we can’t afford to wait indefinitely. The future of our public transportation options hinges on the choices we make today.

Dan LaFLAMME

If there’s no demand for the product, why produce the product. Our city fathers need a lesson in economics.

shutthe frontdoor

When the plug was pulled on the Havasu Area Transit System (HATS) years ago, residents were left no option but to fend for themselves to go from points A to B. It appears to be too late for any transportation system to succeed regardless of the route plans and schedules as residents cannot depend on something that has failed them in the past. "The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history."

