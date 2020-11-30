The transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas is always a little jarring. As soon as the dinner table is cleared, our collective thoughts seem to shift from an attitude of gratitude to something more materialistic. It would be nice to see the spirit of “thanks” linger a little longer than Thanksgiving Day leftovers.
With that in mind, we love the concept of “Giving Tuesday.” Yes, it’s another one of those made-up marketing concepts disguised as a pseudo holiday, but this one, at least, has altruistic motivations.
Its organizers says Giving Tuesday, now in its ninth year, has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy.
Last year, nonprofits raised more than $511 million on Giving Tuesday, and countless people donated time and other resources to support organizations and causes they believed in. Unfortunately, there are no official events associated with Giving Tuesday in our area, but that doesn’t mean Havasu residents can’t participate.
How can you help? Pick something small – make a donation to the Salvation Army, the Havasu Community Health Foundation, the Cancer Association of Havasu, or your favorite nonprofit. Donate your time at a church, school, senior center or animal shelter. Start a clothing or food drive. Pick one random act of kindness and just do it.
This year, acts of generosity are perhaps more important than they’ve been in a long time. The coronavirus pandemic has left some businesses struggling, some people unemployed, and local nonprofits have more needs than ever.
Maybe your act of “giving” is simply an extra shopping trip or night out. Don’t underestimate much shopping and dining locally —and leaving a generous tip — can mean to local entrepreneurs and workers. All of this 2020 tumult has meant a lot more stress for everybody. An act of kindness can go a long way in helping to improve our community.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.