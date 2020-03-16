If the past few days have shown us anything, it’s that there’s a huge demand for goods and services in the face of an uncertain future. Our stores are full of people even as their shelves are emptied of essentials such as bottled water, canned foods and yes, toilet paper. Since there’s clearly a need to fill, it’s important that businesses stay open through this crisis whenever and wherever possible, despite recent advice from federal public health officials.
Current advice is for people to stay at home if possible, and if you do go out, to avoid being in groups of more than 10 people. Many have interpreted that advice to mean it’s time to board up business, stay home, and wait for the crisis to blow over. That’s certainly good advice to avoid getting sick and unnecessarily spreading a deadly virus around. But it’s also good advice for destroying the economy.
Small businesses are very vulnerable to economic shifts like the one we’re experiencing now. And Havasu is mostly made up of small businesses.
Now we’re certainly not recommending that businesses ought to stay open and put their employees and customers at risk. That would be irresponsible. However, the vast majority of businesses should be able to stay open with a few modifications to daily routines and procedures that limit contact between people.
We hope most Havasu businesses will make the decision to stay open. We hope most Havasu residents will decide to support those businesses.
—Today’s News-Herald
