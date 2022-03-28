Many kids will find every excuse in the book to avoid physical activity, and it shows in childhood obesity rates. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 14.4 million kids — nearly 20 percent of the nation’s adolescent population — are considered obese.
And things will get worse, if trends are any indication. The CDC’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System showed rates of physical activity among teens have dramatically declined over the last decade. In Arizona, according to that same report, just 22 percent of teens say they engage in some form of exercise seven days a week, with about 17.5 percent saying they never exercise at all.
These are concerning numbers — obese children are likely to become obese adults, with all of the physical and mental health problems that can go along with being too overweight.
It’s clear that our kids need more activity, and our schools can and should be a bigger part of the solution. According to an admittedly dated report from 2013, schools started cutting significant time from physical education classes after 2001's No Child Left Behind Act encouraged more attention on academic subjects such as reading and mathematics.
In Lake Havasu City, physical education in isn’t really emphasized until children are in junior high and high school. Younger kids at the elementary level are certainly exposed to P.E., but they’re not consistently getting the daily 30 minutes of exercise recommended by the Institute of Medicine.
In fact, the problem is compounded in Lake Havasu City because on hot days students are often kept from going outside for recess, which further limits their physical activities. And there are many hot days in Lake Havasu City.
Physical education needs to be a mandatory part of the school day for all students, starting in kindergarten. Of course, that’s a lot easier to say than it is to implement. Our schools are already stretched thin trying to meet academic standards. They’re also challenged by teacher staffing issues and trying to make limited budgets stretch farther than they should.
Arizona needs to commit the financial resources to pay for the additional instructional time required to make P.E. a part of the school day for all students. State lawmakers should make it a priority.
— Today's News-Herald
