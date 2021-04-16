A lifesaving program that teaches water safety to Lake Havasu City kindergartners celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. The milestone year, however, was the first time that the city’s popular Kinderswim program went dark since the year 2000.
The good news is that with the virus on the decline and community’s reopening moving along full-steam ahead, Kinderswim is back up and running.
In a community where water recreation is king, it’s important to introduce children to water safety at a young age. Locals came to that realization two decades ago and decided to do something about it. In the spring of 2000, the London Bridge Rotary Club agreed to begin funding the week-long courses at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Instructors teach children about life jackets and swimming basics during four two-hour classes held for a week each spring.
The city provides the instructors and the facility, the school district provides transportation for the students and allows the classes to be held during school hours, and the Rotary Club provides the funding. It’s a unique partnership that has no doubt helped save countless lives. Supporters say it’s the only program of it’s kind in the U.S.
A donation this week by the Rotary Club will help ensure the program keeps going into its 21st year and beyond. This is the kind of community collaboration that makes Lake Havasu City such a special place.
It’s unfortunate that only a few of last year’s kindergartners got to go through the program before the coronavirus shut everything down. It wouldn’t take much to make up for that. The partnering agencies in Kinderswim ought to discuss the possibilities of expanding this year’s program to include the children who didn’t get to participate in 2020. Havasu can proudly say there have been few, if any, water tragedies involving children since the Kinderswim program was initiated. The program’s clear success record is a good enough reason to make sure no kids are left behind, and there are a couple hundred first graders in this town who are still waiting for their turn.
Kinderswim is a wonderful program, and we’re glad to see that thanks to community support it’ll float on for years to come.
— Today’s News-Herald
