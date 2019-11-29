Earlier this week, rumors about a school threat had plenty of people in Lake Havasu City on edge. It started out as most of these things do, with a parent alerting police that they overheard a child’s conversation about a rumor of a possible school shooting at Thunderbolt Middle School. After some investigation, police officers learned the child heard about the rumors from a friend, who heard it from a friend, who heard it from a friend. And even though the police couldn’t get to the bottom of the grapevine, it was enough of a concern that the department and the school sent out a mass email to parents to inform them of the situation. Of course, plenty of parents decided not to send their children to school the next day, and we can’t blame them.
But this is our new reality.
The ironic thing is, the day after the threats were revealed was probably the safest day to be on campus. Teachers and staff, trained to watch out for red flags, were no doubt even more alert for potential issues. And the police department said it was assigning extra officers to keep watch on the campus that day.
We’re thankful the local school district and police department take these kinds of threats seriously. They’ve worked together on multiple training sessions about how to respond to an active shooter situation, and they’ve trained students on the best ways to react. It’s a sad reality that we have to deal with these kinds of possibilities, but we’re glad the people in charge are committed to staying prepared.
— Today’s News-Herald
