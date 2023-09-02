For millions of Americans, Labor Day is a blessed day off work as the nation pays tribute to its workforce’s achievements. The first Monday in September holiday was created in 1894 to celebrate the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.
On a personal level, the question to ask ourselves today relates to our own jobs. Is your career adding to the strength, prosperity and well-being of you and your family?
If the answer is a resounding “yes,” then carry on and enjoy the successes of your labor this holiday. But if the answer is anywhere in the neighborhood of “no,” then perhaps it’s time for a new game plan.
The plan might be finding a job. The employment picture is bright these days — anyone who wants work can find it. In fact, according to 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, 158 million are employed in some capacity, with about 135 million of those workers occupying full-time positions. Even more encouraging, the nation is experiencing steady employment increases.
If the plan is finding a better job, that’s quite possible. Talent is a hot commodity in all fields — technology, retail, healthcare, finance, service, the trades, sales, management. Employers are forever on the lookout for savvy workers. A strong skill set is key to landing a desirable job.
On the other hand, if one’s skill set is sub-par, dream jobs are out of reach. One way to fix that is to go back to school. In Lake Havasu City, Mohave Community College is worth looking into.
For starters, MCC is a great value – tuition starts at around $81 per credit hour for local residents. Grants, scholarships and loans may help pay the tab for some 60 programs that range from technical education, healthcare, general studies, computing and GED. Some MCC classes just began, others begin later this month and a new semester starts in January.
Truly satisfying work often translates into having a truly satisfying life. Those who see their jobs as little more than a paycheck or a means to an end are robbing themselves on one of life’s joys. It’s never too late to change that.
