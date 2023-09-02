For millions of Americans, Labor Day is a blessed day off work as the nation pays tribute to its workforce’s achievements. The first Monday in September holiday was created in 1894 to celebrate the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.

On a personal level, the question to ask ourselves today relates to our own jobs. Is your career adding to the strength, prosperity and well-being of you and your family?

