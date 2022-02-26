An important source of income for Lake Havasu could become a reliable resource again under a new piece of legislation that is getting some traction at the State Capitol.
The State Lake Improvement Fund was once an important resource for waterfront communities like Lake Havasu City. The idea was that cities that had a high amount of boat tourism could get some increased income to pay for the extra costs they require. In Havasu, SLIF in past years has helped the city pay for its law enforcement efforts on the Bridgewater Channel, among other things. However, the tighter economic times of about a decade ago put an end to it. The fund provided grants to local government — in 2008 requests totaled $6.5 million — but the state swept all that money to balance the general fund. Like a lot of specialized funding sources, state leaders shifted the burden of payment from the state to local taxpayers.
Communities that relied on that money had important choices to make: Either pay for those items using their own money, or wait it out. In Lake Havasu City, local leaders chose a little of column A, a little of column B.
SLIF grants returned this year thanks to a bill by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, and it has already brought $1.6 million to local waterways -- $800,000 for Lake Havasu City and $800 for Mohave County. The city used the grants to purchase its first new boats for the police and fire departments since SLIF funding disappeared 13 years ago.
Biasiucci’s new bill, which got overwhelming support in the House, would ensure the SLIF grants for waterfront communities like Lake Havasu City return permanently. The bill stipulates that no more than 10% of money deposited into SLIF each year can be used by State Parks staff to plan and administer the fund, while removing the language that currently allows the parks to use SLIF to pay for “administrative tasks and recreation plans of the board.” The bill would also expand SLIF’s eligible uses to include water search and rescue operations.
Lake Havasu is one of Arizona’s top tourism destinations, and it’s not fair for cities and towns to shoulder the financial burden of maintenance and operations alone.
SLIF should be restored permanently. Good for Biasiucci and the House for understanding just how important that funding is for local communities. We hope the State Senate and Gov. Doug Ducey agree.
— Today’s News-Herald
We have yet to see if the republican controlled senate will restore SILF funds that a republican controlled legislature swept to the general fund almost 15 years ago. Republicans in the senate have blocked it from being restored as recently as the last few years too.
