During uncertain times, it might seem counterintuitive, even Pollyannish, to look forward with much hope. But Lake Havasu City is a city build on hope, dreams, and big ideas. Havasu founder Robert McCulloch laughed in the face of challenges — first when people second-guessed his intentions of building a brand new city in one of the hottest places on earth, and a few years later, when he raised eyebrows around the world with his plans to re-home England’s storied London Bridge in his fledgling community.
Both times, though the odds of success were slim, Lake Havasu City emerged as a big winner.
Havasu’s history is full of those kinds of stories, and we don’t have to go back very far to find them. More recently, Havasu was hit hard by the economic recession of the last decades, but its spectacular recovery has been a sight to behold. It’s been a marvel to watch Havasu’s retail tax growth over the last several years, with each month seemingly better than the last. On the construction front, Lake Havasu City is growing at a rapid pace, with housing developments and commercial plans that promise to grow this town like we haven’t seen since McCulloch was here.
Granted, the past several weeks have offered up a big moneywrench into all of that, but there’s reason to believe that Havasu will be in good shape again when the recovery inevitably happens. That’s the silver lining on this big coronavirus cloud: Lake Havasu City, once again, will emerge stronger when this is all over.
With that in mind, we hope you’ll take a look at the special section inserted into Today’s News-Herald. “Progress: Growing Havasu” is our annual look at the people and institutions that make Lake Havasu City such a special place.
Perhaps this year, as we’re full of anxiety and uncertainty, it’s the refreshing bit of positivity we all need.
— Today’s News-Herald
