The annual Point In Time survey, a count of the region’s homeless residents, is going on right now. We suspect that the resulting numbers, like the rest of our population, will be up from previous years. Lake Havasu City’s winter visitors include people from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds, and more and more, that transient population includes the homeless. Like other short-timers, they’re attracted to Havasu’s moderate winter temperatures, where they can shake off the bitter cold for a while. By the time our signature triple digits arrive in late March or April, they’ll have moved on to more temperate areas.

Catholic Charities, which works with homeless people throughout Mohave County, has said this area is primed for a “silver tsunami” of homeless residents. A 2018 survey from the Arizona Department of Housing showed more homeless residents in Mohave County than Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties combined. That survey is hardly scientific, but it’s a good indicator that our poverty problem is going to persist. Realistically, with the housing shortage and rising demand, it’s likely that there are more people struggling to keep a shelter over their heads than ever before.

