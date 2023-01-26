The annual Point In Time survey, a count of the region’s homeless residents, is going on right now. We suspect that the resulting numbers, like the rest of our population, will be up from previous years. Lake Havasu City’s winter visitors include people from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds, and more and more, that transient population includes the homeless. Like other short-timers, they’re attracted to Havasu’s moderate winter temperatures, where they can shake off the bitter cold for a while. By the time our signature triple digits arrive in late March or April, they’ll have moved on to more temperate areas.
Catholic Charities, which works with homeless people throughout Mohave County, has said this area is primed for a “silver tsunami” of homeless residents. A 2018 survey from the Arizona Department of Housing showed more homeless residents in Mohave County than Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties combined. That survey is hardly scientific, but it’s a good indicator that our poverty problem is going to persist. Realistically, with the housing shortage and rising demand, it’s likely that there are more people struggling to keep a shelter over their heads than ever before.
So what should Lake Havasu City do about it? That’s a tough one. Other communities have built shelters and poured money into additional services for homeless people, only to discover that doing so exacerbated the problem. Homelessness is up in communities up and down the west coast.
Making things too comfortable, it seems, is akin to turning on the porch light. That could be a factor here. Lake Havasu City is a town full of compassionate people, and we’ve seen extraordinary efforts here to address hunger, homelessness and poverty in general.
That said, we aren’t suggesting doing nothing for our homeless residents. Compassion is in Havasu’s DNA, and it would be counterintuitive for us to let a problem like homeless linger and grow. Indeed, we’ve called previously for the community to do more for its homeless residents, particularly the dozens of homeless veterans living among us.
The community should support efforts like the transitional housing programs that aim to get vets off the streets and back into mainstream society.
We should also support efforts to ensure no person in Mohave County goes hungry, homeless or not. And Havasu definitely needs a temporary summer shelter to protect vulnerable residents from the elements.
Perhaps the biggest call to action for Lake Havasu City is to address home affordability, to prevent local residents from becoming homeless in the first place. The affordability question pops back up whenever economic conditions improve. It’s an issue that hits people with low incomes first, and sometimes that means more folks are forced to live in hotel rooms or out of their cars, or worse.
This city must grow in a way that expands opportunities for all income levels. If the humanitarian appeals aren’t enough to convince you, then consider the pragmatic aspects: The city benefits when low-income jobs are filled. We’re a town built on tourism, an industry that relies on service jobs that traditionally don’t offer high wages. We have to fill those jobs if Havasu is to continue to thrive, and those people need places to live too. Ending homelessness is in Havasu’s economic interest.
