School has been out for a little more than a week, and that means there are a few thousand kids with a lot more freedom built into their schedules. That works out just fine for many families, but many others are left scrambling for childcare this time of year. Many working parents simply allow their children to stay at home, unsupervised and likely pretty bored once the XBox and streaming services lose their luster.
Our kids need something to do during the day.
It goes without saying that if children of working parents are being left without supervision, there’s more of a chance they might experiment with drugs, alcohol or other bad behaviors.
The city’s summer camp programs have been a good solution over the years, but the staffing crunch limited the number of students who could participate this year.
It’s high time for this community to re-explore a full-time youth center. There’s been a void for young teens in this town ever since the Havasu Youth Center closed nearly a decade ago. You may recall that the organization operated for about 35 years, but was forced to close in 2014 because of a lack of funding. It was an expensive operation to be sure, but make no mistake — no youth program is going to produce a short-term return on the dollar. Still, it’s an investment that’s eventually worth the cost when the community benefits from lower dropout rates, lower child obesity rates and lower crime rates.
The Vision 20/20 planning efforts a few years back identified issues like water, education and economic development as key challenges to address for Havasu’s future. Youth issues were mostly absent from those discussions, but the Vision 20/20 plan did emphasize the need to attract young professionals to this area. A key way to do that would be to improve the amenities young families are seeking. That means good schools, engaging youth programs and yes, robust after-school care.
Lake Havasu City needs something like a Boys & Girls Club — a full-time drop-in center for children of all ages, open into the evening and on weekends. Boys & Girls Clubs in other communities offer youth sports programs, homework assistance, computer classes, arts and crafts, and much more. Sure, it would require money and staffing, but Havasu could easily start with a small program at the Aquatic Center and grow from there.
Start with a community youth summit — a planning effort similar in process to the Vision 20/20 plan, but with a more limited scope. Get stakeholders from the city, school district, churches and other community groups into one room to discuss issues important to youth and families, with a mission to make Havasu a better place for working families. The results will be worth it.
— Today’s News-Herald
