The recent proposal to construct a road through state lands, connecting Bison Boulevard to the Foothills and accommodating a new 121-home development, has sparked passionate discussions among Lake Havasu City residents. The heated response to this plan, along with recent concerns regarding development near Rotary Park and Body Beach, and an upcoming auction of state trust land on The Island, underscores the need for a more comprehensive and transparent dialogue about the city’s growth trajectory.

Lake Havasu City finds itself at a crucial juncture where the direction of growth must be defined with clarity and consensus. While the once-a-decade general plan update serves as a roadmap, the urgency of current challenges demands an immediate and more specific conversation.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I believe that a lot of the local issues have to do with our governing bodies not adhering to existing city development plans and developers running roughshod over the planning department and city council.

shutthe frontdoor

HG, well stated! Adherence to the General plan, building codes are a farce, residents comments fall on deaf ears, the planning divisions performance equates to the "Keystone Cops" of yesteryear, and the City Council is not far behind on specific projects. Just look at the other fiasco on Park Ave, apartments, retail stores and a restaurant, a "blivit" for sure!

James Totcke

Undoubtedly comprehensive and transparent dialogue about the city’s growth trajectory would be an excellent first step in reducing resident’s frustration and the perception that developer’s interests are prioritized over resident’s genuine concerns for Lake Havasu’s long term growth sustainability. However, to be truly meaningful, any dialogue must be accompanied by the City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission resolve to strictly enforce all developer’s agreements.

Yes legally required public hearings are held and resident’s input are solicited, but historically the developer wins and the perception that the hearing was merely a “checking the box” exercise to allow the developers interests to be prioritized over the communities best interest further exacerbated.

The Cherry Tree development is just one example of the city making concessions in turn for a pledge to build a school, park, fire house and other infrastructure; then after permits were issued and the development was well underway, the city caved to the developer’s request to after –the- fact renegotiate the original agreement. Consequently so far no school, no fire house and the city appears willing to define a park as a walking trail!

These types of questionable actions is most likely the reason the Bison/Foothills bi-pass meeting was so well attended. In addition to the need for the city to develop a transparent sustainable growth plan, they also need to regain the trust of the community!

Jim

