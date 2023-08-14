The recent proposal to construct a road through state lands, connecting Bison Boulevard to the Foothills and accommodating a new 121-home development, has sparked passionate discussions among Lake Havasu City residents. The heated response to this plan, along with recent concerns regarding development near Rotary Park and Body Beach, and an upcoming auction of state trust land on The Island, underscores the need for a more comprehensive and transparent dialogue about the city’s growth trajectory.
Lake Havasu City finds itself at a crucial juncture where the direction of growth must be defined with clarity and consensus. While the once-a-decade general plan update serves as a roadmap, the urgency of current challenges demands an immediate and more specific conversation.
The proposed access road’s widening and the development project present just one piece of the puzzle. The voice of the community must be heard, ensuring that the pros and cons of such projects are weighed collectively. Issues ranging from traffic management and infrastructure expansion to preserving the natural beauty that drew many to Lake Havasu City in the first place deserve thoughtful consideration.
Residents’ frustration over the lack of information dissemination and the perception of hasty decision-making must be addressed. The cornerstone of a thriving city lies in its residents’ active participation, and their concerns and insights hold the potential to shape a better future.
A call for a greater community conversation on growth is essential. It entails not only discussing where growth is desirable but, equally important, where it is not. The experiences of all residents, both full-time and seasonal, need to be taken into account to create a holistic perspective.
Incorporating public input into the planning process is not merely a formality but a necessity. Local governance should prioritize ensuring that the path of growth aligns with the values and aspirations of the community it serves. Now, more than ever, Lake Havasu City requires a meaningful exchange of ideas, a platform where residents can voice their concerns and aspirations freely.
The proposed projects, such as the access road and residential development, are catalysts for deeper discussions. By fostering open dialogue, Lake Havasu City can navigate its future with clarity, ensuring sustainable growth that preserves its identity and elevates the quality of life for all its residents.
I believe that a lot of the local issues have to do with our governing bodies not adhering to existing city development plans and developers running roughshod over the planning department and city council.
HG, well stated! Adherence to the General plan, building codes are a farce, residents comments fall on deaf ears, the planning divisions performance equates to the "Keystone Cops" of yesteryear, and the City Council is not far behind on specific projects. Just look at the other fiasco on Park Ave, apartments, retail stores and a restaurant, a "blivit" for sure!
Undoubtedly comprehensive and transparent dialogue about the city’s growth trajectory would be an excellent first step in reducing resident’s frustration and the perception that developer’s interests are prioritized over resident’s genuine concerns for Lake Havasu’s long term growth sustainability. However, to be truly meaningful, any dialogue must be accompanied by the City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission resolve to strictly enforce all developer’s agreements.
Yes legally required public hearings are held and resident’s input are solicited, but historically the developer wins and the perception that the hearing was merely a “checking the box” exercise to allow the developers interests to be prioritized over the communities best interest further exacerbated.
The Cherry Tree development is just one example of the city making concessions in turn for a pledge to build a school, park, fire house and other infrastructure; then after permits were issued and the development was well underway, the city caved to the developer’s request to after –the- fact renegotiate the original agreement. Consequently so far no school, no fire house and the city appears willing to define a park as a walking trail!
These types of questionable actions is most likely the reason the Bison/Foothills bi-pass meeting was so well attended. In addition to the need for the city to develop a transparent sustainable growth plan, they also need to regain the trust of the community!
Jim
