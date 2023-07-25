Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch had a vision to preserve the pristine beauty of Havasu’s night skies. It’s why, decades later, we still have relatively few street lights throughout the city. Thanks to McCulloch’s forward thinking, today’s Havasu residents can look up at the night sky and enjoy the awe-inspiring beauty of the Milky Way overhead.

Lake Havasu City, however, has never fully committed itself to McCulloch’s vision, and those views of the sky are fading fast as development rages on. Even without street lights, the region’s fast growth is adding to local light pollution a little bit at a time, eroding the night sky views many of us have come to appreciate.

2
2
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

The original plans to adopt a dark skies certification were scrapped by City with “reassurances” that the current City Code would make it pretty close to a dark skies community withou all the foll de roll required for the official certification. Right. The current code is in violation on about every street. No one gets a fine, they only get warnings. Some residents scoff at the current code and folks who complain. 20 years ago I could sit on my back porch and see the Milky Way. Now I have lights unshielded coming into my eyes back there from even 500 feet away. The view from front isn’t much better with lights shinning into bedroom and den windows as well as the living room. Until the City really considers supporting current code there is absolutely no point in wasting time and money on a real Dark Skies certification, though I would heartily support one if adopted. Agree with shuttthe frontdoor, the Cypress Park debacle is a shining example (pun intended) of current and past City Leaderships’ lack of support for current code much less a more restrictive one.

Report Add Reply
shutthe frontdoor

"Lake Havasu City should pursue a dark skies policy". Really? The city council has no idea of what "lumens" are, no less a dark sky policy. I am reminded of the Cypress Park debacle and the councils "community engagement" commitment to make it appear that they truly cared about residents affected by the intrusion to light up the park and their lives! Words fell on deaf ears, as usual, with a guarantee that this quaint, quiet neighborhood would be lit up like Times Square on New Years Eve and a further assurance that no city council members lived nearby! Residents around Cypress Park were given courtesy sunglasses as their evening sky turned into daylight which was extended to 10 P.M. every night.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.