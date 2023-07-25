Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch had a vision to preserve the pristine beauty of Havasu’s night skies. It’s why, decades later, we still have relatively few street lights throughout the city. Thanks to McCulloch’s forward thinking, today’s Havasu residents can look up at the night sky and enjoy the awe-inspiring beauty of the Milky Way overhead.
Lake Havasu City, however, has never fully committed itself to McCulloch’s vision, and those views of the sky are fading fast as development rages on. Even without street lights, the region’s fast growth is adding to local light pollution a little bit at a time, eroding the night sky views many of us have come to appreciate.
If preserving those views is something that’s important to Lake Havasu City’s future —and we think it is — local leaders should finally sign on to a dark skies policy like other Arizona communities (Notably, Flagstaff) have done.
Recent efforts by Boulder City, Nevada, to reduce sources of light pollution should serve as an inspiration for Lake Havasu City to pursue a dark skies policy.
A study in 2021 revealed that global light pollution has increased by at least 49 percent over the past 25 years. Light pollution not only hinders our view of the stars but also poses health risks, including hormone-related cancers, immune deficiencies, and melatonin deficiencies. The need to address light pollution is urgent, especially considering that by 2025, 80 percent of the world’s population will live in light-polluted cities.
Lake Havasu City can follow suit by adopting special lighting ordinances and educating its residents about the importance of reducing light pollution. The city could implement outdoor lighting fixtures with warm color temperatures, which are less harmful to wildlife and more comfortable for human observation.
Moreover, adopting measures to combat light pollution could open up new opportunities for Lake Havasu City’s tourism. Stargazing festivals and guided tours to explore the celestial wonders could draw visitors and boost the local economy.
Lake Havasu City must act now to preserve the legacy of its founder and protect the night sky for future generations. By following the footsteps of Boulder City, Flagstaff, and other dark sky communities, the city can make a positive impact on the environment, human health, and its own appeal as a unique destination for stargazers and nature enthusiasts.
As the world continues to urbanize, the fight against light pollution becomes increasingly critical. Let us remember that the solution to light pollution begins with each one of us. So, let’s turn off unnecessary lights and support Lake Havasu City in a pursuit of a dark skies policy, creating a sanctuary where the beauty of the Milky Way can still be admired, and the wonders of the cosmos can inspire us all.
(2) comments
The original plans to adopt a dark skies certification were scrapped by City with “reassurances” that the current City Code would make it pretty close to a dark skies community withou all the foll de roll required for the official certification. Right. The current code is in violation on about every street. No one gets a fine, they only get warnings. Some residents scoff at the current code and folks who complain. 20 years ago I could sit on my back porch and see the Milky Way. Now I have lights unshielded coming into my eyes back there from even 500 feet away. The view from front isn’t much better with lights shinning into bedroom and den windows as well as the living room. Until the City really considers supporting current code there is absolutely no point in wasting time and money on a real Dark Skies certification, though I would heartily support one if adopted. Agree with shuttthe frontdoor, the Cypress Park debacle is a shining example (pun intended) of current and past City Leaderships’ lack of support for current code much less a more restrictive one.
"Lake Havasu City should pursue a dark skies policy". Really? The city council has no idea of what "lumens" are, no less a dark sky policy. I am reminded of the Cypress Park debacle and the councils "community engagement" commitment to make it appear that they truly cared about residents affected by the intrusion to light up the park and their lives! Words fell on deaf ears, as usual, with a guarantee that this quaint, quiet neighborhood would be lit up like Times Square on New Years Eve and a further assurance that no city council members lived nearby! Residents around Cypress Park were given courtesy sunglasses as their evening sky turned into daylight which was extended to 10 P.M. every night.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.