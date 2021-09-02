Lake Havasu is large enough to accommodate its many recreational users. That’s the theory. It gets another test this upcoming Labor Day weekend when thousands flock to the water for the last holiday of official summer.
People die in Lake Havasu almost every year. It would be nice if this weekend the same number of people left it as the number who arrived.
Death on the lake comes in two major categories: Drownings by themselves and drownings or trauma caused by boat collisions.
In just the last few weeks, drowning victims were a personal watercraft rider, a cliff jumper and a paddleboarder.
Not so long ago, the big issue on the lake was alcohol and other substances while boating. It’s still a large enough issue that holidays get special attention of law enforcement agencies.
Even without alcohol, the lake presents plenty of challenges. Not all who use the lake are driving high-powered boats. Some are swimming, some are kayaking, some are paddleboarding. All go at different speeds and aren’t as visible as a larger boat.
Summer holidays present the obvious conundrum on the lake. People want to get away and forget their cares for a little bit. Mix in some sun and, yes, alcohol and carefree can quickly morph into carelessness.
Being careful is no accident. That particularly holds in the most congested areas around Lake Havasu City. With the opening of the new Riviera State Park’s launch ramps still on hold, patience and attention are required at the existing launch facilities as well as on the water.
The lake is plenty big enough for all but only if all the users hold themselves accountable for the safety of themselves and others.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.