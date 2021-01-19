We saw something weird this week: An icon on the News-Herald’s weather page indicating something other than sunny weather outside. Yep, there’s rain in the forecast — something the Lake Havasu City area has seen very little of this last year. The National Weather Service says there’s a good chance for rain in the region today and possibly Wednesday, with as much as a quarter inch of precipitation possible in Lake Havasu City. Periods of heavy rain are possible.
That’s quite a change, and a welcome one. Lake Havasu City normally receives just under 4 inches of rain a year. We got about 3.5 inches in 2020 — all of it, save for a trace amount on Dec. 28, came between January and April. The rest of the year, extending through the traditional monsoon season, was bone dry.
So bring on the rain. We’ve been waiting for it. We’ll be disappointed if the forecasters are wrong again, but the truth is we’ll get over it pretty quickly.
Lake Havasu City is lovely this time of year, rain or shine. Temperatures are starting to creep back into the comfortable 80s, making it clear why so many of our friends for the Northeast, Midwest and Canada choose to spend their winters here.
True, it’s disappointing that so many wintertime event staples, such as the Havasu Balloon Festival and Winterfest, had to be canceled this year, but the silver lining on the coronavirus storm is that the lack of things to do has helped shine a light on how much there’s still to do in our small city. You just have to go looking for it.
It’s perfect weather to explore the great outdoors, of which we have ample assets. While so many people in the nation are cooped up inside, hiding from the cold weather and the coronavirus, we’re blessed to be in a community that offers lots to do in a comfortable climate — and plenty of space for social distancing to boot.
Friendly people, warm weather and plenty of activities: Lake Havasu City shines in the winter, and that’s true whether the sun is out or not.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.