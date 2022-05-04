If you weren’t already worried about the drought, Tuesday’s big announcement that the federal government take the extraordinary steps of holding back hundreds of billions of gallons of Colorado River water should be an eye-opener.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it plans to hold back 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region. That’s a lot of water — enough to serve between 1 million and 1.5 million households each year, according to news reports.
The latest drought drama illustrates the need for creative solutions to our water woes and it underscores the importance of rushing a request by the Colorado River Indian Tribes through the halls of Washington.
The reservation near Parker controls one of the largest farming operations on the Lower Colorado River, maintaining more than 80,000 acres of agricultural land and all of the water rights that go with it — about 24 percent of the state’s water allotment from the Colorado River. The Tribes are seeking to play a bigger role in regional water management. They want to leave more water in Lake Mead so that other communities that need water can lease it from the Tribes. However, a 200-year-old federal law restricts their right to do so.
A bill by Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema would allow CRIT to lease, exchange and store Colorado River water for use off the reservation. Even without a looming drought, the tribes deserve a level playing field to do with their water rights what other communities and private interests are already doing.
But the drought adds plenty of urgency to the situation. Nothing happens very quickly in Washington, but this is a situation that demands an urgent response.
Getting the CRIT Water Resiliency Act approved through Congress now will allow for a little flexibility as regional powers figure out a better, longer-term solution to the increasing lack of water in the Southwest.
— Today’s News-Herald
