Nearly a decade ago, then Interior Secretary Ken Salazar proposed a land and water trail that ran from the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge to Lake Havasu City.
Nothing came of it.
The federal Bureau of Land Management is now pushing the project and is taking comments on it through February 5. The proposal is little different from that offered in November of 2011 except it doesn’t deal with a water trail.
The BLM plan does build on the high use of boat-in campsites that run along the west shoreline of Lake Havasu. The trail plan envisions those campsites offering natural stopping points for hikers and mountain bikers using the trail.
One thing the BLM states clearly: The trail is through a non-motorized area, eliminating the possibility of off-road motorized vehicles using the route. We guess there is pretty much a trail system through the area now, though it is unmarked and mostly the result of both animal and humans traversing the area for decades.
For the BLM, the hard part won’t be trail building. It will be in working out agreements with any other landowners, primarily the state of Arizona, in the affected areas.
A legitimate concern, maybe the biggest one, raised in opposition to the proposed trail is that it would offer easy access for a homeless population that likes lakeside camping. Some enforcement patrols would be needed.
The proposed trail would offer one more amenity in the area that reinforces the Lake Havasu area as a beautiful blend of water, mountains and desert.
Comments on the plan may be sent by mail to Bureau of Land Management, 1785 Kiowa Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, or via email to blm_az_lhfoweb@blm.gov.
With enough support, this trail plan may not have to sit idle for another decade.
— Today’s News-Herald
