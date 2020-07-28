This year’s Lake Havasu City Council election campaigns are waged against a backdrop of unprecedented uncertainty and isolation. With gatherings limited, it’s been difficult for candidates and the public to meet face to face.
This makes it harder for voters to get to know the challengers. It leaves voters to rely on the records of the incumbents.
As to the latter point, we’ll say this: During a time of medical, economic and social upheaval, the City Council has been silent about anything relating to the coronavirus.
They have instead dealt almost exclusively with routine business such as grants and zoning and easements, though it did act on a resource alliance of groups to provide social services.
We mention this because that’s the official record for the past few months, along with approval of a budget that calls for more spending than revenue. The budget itself is based on uncertain revenue projections and plans are in place to adjust if revenue declines. David Lane and Gordon Groat are incumbents seeking re-election.
Our observation of the challengers is this: Mostly, if elected, not much would change. None are beating the drum for major shifts in policy. A real positive is that they all seem able to perform the job.
Differences? Mike Bonney, a CPA active in many organizations, is the only challenger with experience as an elected official with a stint on a city council in Ohio. Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo and Cameron Moses all have deep roots in the city. Campbell and Moses run businesses while Jaramillo is a railroad engineer.
At least one challenger will be elected since three seats are open with two incumbents.
Notably, in responses to questions posed by Today’s News-Herald, only one—Nancy Campbell — identified dealing with the coronavirus as the city’s greatest need. The others talked about the economy and water.
No one is right or wrong on those answers, but Campbell appears to have the perception to identify the 800-pound gorilla in the room and appreciate the economic and social significance of the moment.
She also, tellingly, offers a detailed financial plan for overcoming the loss of property tax dollars to pay for water treatment. She’ll take some heat for it but good for her. The other candidates talk about letting the will of the people decide. Historically, in Lake Havasu, that means holding so-called town hall meetings that produce precooked solutions that can be showcased as public support.
Lake Havasu City doesn’t need an activist council, other than one that will actively preserve quality of life, make sure finances are efficiently spent on public services and provide leadership when it’s needed. The coronavirus certainly fits the latter category and the current council so far falls short.
Nonetheless, we recommend retention of David Lane, who led the development of the coronavirus resource alliance and has otherwise been a steady voice of reason. We also recommend the election of Nancy Campbell, who has shown a willingness to deal in detail with issues rather than evade them. It’s important to note that all six of the City Council candidates bring important skills and life experience to the table. Mike Bonney’s financial acumen and community leadership experience would serve the city well in what could be very unsettled economic times ahead.
Truthfully, the field of council candidates is better than usual and voters would have difficult choices even had the times allowed more opportunities to talk to candidates in person.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.