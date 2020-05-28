Arizona rarely needs new laws, certainly not the 1,000-plus number that are proposed each session of the state Legislature.
This year, of about 1,600 bills introduced in the Legislature, only about 70 were signed by the governor, including last-minute “skinny budget” bills passed before lawmakers closed down shop in March after some 70 days in session.
The times may be rare when Arizona needs a bit more out of the Legislature and these are, we hope, very rare times.
The House came back for about a week earlier this month and approved some much-needed liability protection for businesses during the coronavirus outbreak and also limited the ability of police to enforce gubernatorial orders. Those orders directed the state’s stay-at-home orders over the past couple of months.
The Senate came back after the House left again, but the Senate decided to ignore the new bills passed by the House and a couple of dozen other bills previously approved by the House.
Instead, the Senate voted to fully adjourn.
On some levels, the full adjournment makes sense. The business liability bill had flaws that would be difficult to re-negotiate with the House already gone. The gubernatorial order bill would set up a needless battle with Gov. Doug Ducey.
On other levels, it’s a shame Arizona didn’t have the benefit of its elected lawmakers having a big say on state policy over the past two months. If the Legislature serves a purpose, it is to help the state navigate troubled times.
It’s also a shame and House and Senate didn’t reopen at the same time, if only for a week or so, to deal with leftover bills of importance and to address coronavirus-created issues.
Doing otherwise suggests folding up the tents, throwing in the towel or cutting and running. Not good.
It’s likely there will be a coronavirus special session called quickly. Special sessions are limited in focus and time.
In this case, it will be a couple of months late.
