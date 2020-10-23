Getting on with life during a coronavirus pandemic means managing the realities. It’s not as if the virus is going away.
In fact, it’s coming back much as it did in early June, when the surge of cases led to restrictive mandates close to home and around the country. Arizona’s cases, as well as those in Mohave County, are rising quickly, but not as quickly as seen elsewhere.
That’s a mixed blessing as winter visitor season begins and people from elsewhere come to Arizona.
In part, the rise in cases is due to relaxation of restrictions, especially schools. A bigger part, we argue, came with a relaxation of public concern as mandates eased. It’s easy to observe a more relaxed attitude in public places to masks and distancing. We’d have to only guess that hand-washing and surface cleaning is also happening less frequently.
Some public relaxation is well justified. Health professionals are learning more about the virus and how to treat it. Many people have few symptoms. More serious cases don’t as often mean a death sentence as they did in the spring.
Still, people are dying. Mohave County’s death rate remains higher than elsewhere in the state except for the Navajo Reservation area. The good news, though, is that deaths are fairly steady even as case counts climb.
How do we manage the current surge?
An essential first part is looking at the metrics beyond the number of cases. Testing has proliferated; one expects more positives as more people are tested. As mentioned, the death rate is steady as are hospitalizations and ventilator use This suggests older and vulnerable populations are taking more precautions while others are becoming less sick from the virus.
A second part is just the opposite: Don’t allow those broad generalities to shape personal approaches to safety. Cases are rising rapidly. This means increased risk of infection for everyone. It’s as simple as that.
It’s no time to be cavalier about cleaning, hygiene, distancing and mask use. Those are the things that reversed Arizona’s rising case count in June. They are the practices that can hold the current surge—and the reactionary government restrictions and mandates — in check.
— Today’s News-Herald
