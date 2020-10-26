The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from their first World Series title in 32 years. Sportsbooks say the Dodgers entered the series as the favorites against the Tampa Bay Rays, but both teams have managed to keep fans guessing by stretching the series to six games so far. Anyone with money riding on this event will probably be on the edge of their seats by the time the two teams meet up again on Tuesday.
And if they’re in Arizona, anyone betting money on this game has another reason to squirm: they’re doing something illegal.
In Arizona, sports wagers are still illegal despite the end of a federal ban against sports betting two years ago. Truth be told, we’re in pretty good company. Most states — 28, according to Cronkite News — still haven’t passed any laws to legalize gambling on sports.
That ought to change. Arizona government leaders complain perpetually about the lack of funding for important programs like education and road maintenance, but Arizona is leaving a lot of money on the table by not passing a law to legalize sports betting.
The World Series is a time-tested success story for sports bookies. According to Bookies.com, Nevada sportsbooks took on $1.1 billion in baseball wagers throughout the 2017 season, and the championship series at the end of the season is known for big attention-getting wagers, such as the $11 million bet on the Houston Astros in 2019 by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. If Arizona could get a piece of that action, the Grand Canyon state could avoid controversial proposals like Prop. 208 that would tax the rich to better fund education.
A lot of money is already spent by Arizonans on sports bets. More than half of the $8 billion sports betting industry comes from informal wagers such as office pools. It’s not a question of whether sports betting should be allowed -- it’s a question of how the state and its tribal communities can get their fair share of the proceeds.
— Today’s News-Herald
