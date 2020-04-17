You can count state legislators among the thousands of Arizonans who aren't able to work right now. Like many non-essential workers, members of the State Senate and State Legislature are stuck at home, unable to report to the office because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike those other folks, however, state legislators are still being paid for going to work every day. Never mind that the legislature has been in recess since March 23. They'll continue to be paid every day —$35 for Maricopa County lawmakers and $60 for everyone else — through May 11, which would have been the session's 120th day.
None of the legislators contacted by news reporters said they had problems with per diem payments continuing, perhaps because many reported working longer hours than normal. To be sure, every politician is working hard right now — constituents undoubtedly have many questions for them, and there's an election just a few months away. But hard work isn't what the stipend money is intended for. Legislators are already paid $24,000 salaries, after all.
The per diem money is intended to cover the costs of hotels and meals during the legislative session.
It's a helpful perk for those legislators who must travel back and forth to Phoenix as they represent rural areas like Lake Havasu City. However, considering the state of the hospitality industry, we suspect those per diems aren't being used at hotels and restaurants in Phoenix or elsewhere.
Technically, the session continues, and so does the stipend. But no work is being done. State legislators are content to let Governor Doug Ducey do all of the heavy lifting during the pandemic (which raises concerning questions about checks and balances). Since virtually all governance is being handled by executive order right now, Ducey ought to use that power to end the per diem payments until the legislature is able to meet again in a physical location.
— Today's News-Herald
