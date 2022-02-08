Schools in Arizona face a funding crisis, and it’s one that’s fairly easy to solve if our state legislators could simply be motivated to deal with the problem. Arizona schools could have to cut more than $1.15 billion from their budgets by the end of the month if lawmakers don’t lift a spending cap. Lake Havasu Unified’s share of that amount is about $6.2 million — hardly small potatoes for a district that has had to make every penny count in recent years. Other nearby districts are in similar situations, with Kingman Unified looking at potential cuts of $8 million, and the two districts in Bullhead City faced with a combined $4 million loss.
Our schools are struggling after two years of pandemic-fueled interruptions and are only now starting to get back into normal routines. They don’t need to deal with another self-inflicted crisis.
Before this year’s legislative session began, Arizona lawmakers said they planned to make school funding a priority. However, their refusal to deal with the expenditure cap shows where their priorities are.
It’s true that there are real policy concerns about the way Arizona funds its schools. House Speaker Rusty Bowers points out that lawmakers are worried that if they lift the cap, they’ll be setting new precedents with unknown implications. Their fears are also wrapped up in ongoing litigation about the 2020 income tax surcharge on the wealthy. It seems like the GOP is playing political games rather than putting education first.
Those long-term questions do need to be dealt with, but not at the expense of uncertainty in our children’s schools. Legislators need to fix the immediate problem, and then figure out the longer-term solutions so we don’t have to have this same conversation year after year.
— Today’s News-Herald
