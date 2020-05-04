Arizona’s Legislature went into recess almost six weeks ago, voluntarily shoving aside their individual and collective responsibilities during an unprecedented crisis for the state.
The lawmakers need to return to work to lend leadership and policy direction to the state.
The Legislature is the most direct line of representation for the state’s citizens to state government. In recess, members exert about as much influence on state policies as the average citizen.
Gov. Doug Ducey, we believe, has done a good job of striking a balance between oppressive shutdowns and allowing freedom of movement and commerce. He shouldn’t be the only one in charge, though.
The Legislature has see-sawed on whether to declare the session officially over or whether to get back to work. Several legislators want the governor’s stay-at-home orders overturned or changed.
Since they are not in session, the lawmakers have no power to push the governor to compromise. This leaves the Legislature as a toothless tigers and the public to express opposition to the governor by gathering in rallies with signs and chants.
In a normal legislative session, the vast majority of the work is almost laughably irrelevant to the general public. For the past six weeks, lawmakers have essentially declared themselves not just unessential but totally irrelevant.
These elected representatives should best know the specific governmental needs of the areas they represent. Those needs have been plentiful of late. Who is falling through the safety net? Would the public in general or fixed-income senior citizens in particular benefit from tax relief or at least delayed property tax payments? How about some liability protection for reopening businesses?
There are dozens and dozens of areas in which the Legislature should play a key role right now. Sure, the House and Senate leadership meets with the governor. Unfortunately, the public didn’t directly elect the leadership nor did the public vote for lawmakers to elect leadership to do their jobs.
If lawmakers believe they can let the coronavirus crisis blow over, then resume a normal session, they are mistaken. Whenever they return, they will face the problems wrought by the virus. Less money. An education system reinventing itself. Social and health needs that were unthinkable six months ago.
Legislators need to get back to doing the jobs they were hired to do and they need to do it now.
— Today’s News-Herald
