This was supposed to be an important year for water policy in Arizona. But state legislators have wasted most of the last three months tilting at political windmills of election law.
Meanwhile, the drought continues and the outlook for the Colorado River, which is relied on by nearly 40 million people, is increasingly dire. The Arizona Legislature needs to stop pretending it has all the time in the world to deal with its water needs. It doesn’t.
Arizona that gets about a third of its water from the Colorado River, a shrinking waterway that is already maxed out on allocations. The state’s fast growth and depleting water supply is a dangerous combination that already has communities fighting over allocations and supply. The community of Queen Creek, a poorly planned suburb of Phoenix, has been clawing at water rights designated for use by communities along the Colorado River. It’s not the first time thirsty municipalities have come calling on the Colorado, and it won’t be the last. Arizona needs to take an all-encompassing look at its water needs and plan for the future. Importantly, those plans shouldn’t unnecessarily shackle communities like Lake Havasu City, which has adhered to responsible growth practices.
Unfortunately, despite efforts by legislators like Regina Cobb, who have a deep understanding of the issues, there are others in leadership roles standing in the way. Rep. Gail Griffin, for example, has repeatedly blocked efforts by Cobb to get her water bills through committee. (Good news on that front: Thanks to some clever politicking by Cobb, some of her water proposals are finally getting the attention they need from the wider Legislature).
Solving Arizona’s water future is going to take more than a couple of bickering state representatives in Phoenix. The current legislative session is likely to end without much progress being made on water issues. That’s not surprising.
But we can’t afford to wait for the next one to begin next January as new drought concerns continue to complicate things.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey needs to order a special session of the Legislature to finally deal with the issues at a high level, starting with the governor’s proposal to create an Arizona Water Authority to invest in water projects throughout the state.
If our politicians can’t be bothered to figure out a comprehensive water plan for Arizona’s future, they’re not working on the state’s behalf.
— Today’s News-Herald
