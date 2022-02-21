It wasn’t quite the midnight hour, but the Arizona Senate still made local school districts squirm with the amount of time it took them to find the votes to lift the state’s school spending cap.
The Senate voted 23-6 Monday to let Arizona school districts spend the money they’ve already budgeted. The deadline was March 1. The vote comes about a week after the House did the same thing. It ought to be a big relief for local districts which are already dealing with enough headaches without an unnecessary budget crisis. Had legislators failed to take action, schools across the state would have had to cut more than $1.15 billion from their budgets. Lake Havasu Unified’s share of that amount was about $6.2 million — a hefty sum for a local district that already has to make every penny count.
Of course, legislators will have to do it all over again next year unless something changes.
The House and Senate votes represent a one-time fix, but they don’t address the fact that the state’s aggregate expenditure limit approved by Arizona voters in 1980 is a relic of its time, and it needs to be updated.
Sen. Sonny Borrelli voted against lifting the spending cap, according to Capitol Media Services, citing what he called the “education-industrial complex and the shame-stream media.” He points out that education funding makes up half of the state budget and school interests still complain that Arizona isn’t doing enough to support its teachers.
Borrelli isn’t wrong that schools, like many bureaucracies, often fail to manage money in the interest of taxpayers. There are probably a lot of cost savings that could be identified within any individual school district’s budget. We’d love to see him lead that charge. But it’s unfair to ask the districts to make such huge cuts in the middle of the year simply because a 42-year-old arbitrary funding formula isn’t sufficient for modern needs.
The way Arizona funds its schools is a real head scratcher, and legislators seem to be stuck in a permanent reactive mode instead of being proactive.
Borrelli says the GOP doesn’t get enough credit for the work it has done on behalf of schools, and maybe that’s true. Recent wage increases for teachers and other school funding victories couldn’t have happened without support from Republicans. However, if recognition is the goal, the Arizona GOP ought to come up with a master plan to improve the state of education, addressing the needs every district deals with, like teacher recruitment and facility maintenance.
Maybe Arizona isn’t getting the bang for its buck when it comes to education. Republicans ought to view that as an opportunity for improvement rather than a chance to cut costs and possibly make things in the classroom even worse.
— Today’s News-Herald
