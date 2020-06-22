The first day of school is slightly more than a month away. Lake Havasu City schools, like schools across Arizona, are figuring out how they’ll bring back students to campus while the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend society.
Among the lingering questions, there’s a major one that must be addressed immediately by the governor and state legislature to give our schools some certainty about how they’ll pay the bills.
District funding in Arizona is based on attendance and it’s unclear just how many students will be on campus this August. Regardless of how Lake Havasu Unified School District proceeds in reopening its campuses to students, we know that some parents are going to keep their children at home anyway. Since Arizona’s funding formula relies on students being physically in the classroom, that uncertainty makes it hard for local school districts to piece together a budget — which is what LHUSD is trying to do this week. A drop in on-campus enrollment could mean less money for classroom spending, transportation, and all kinds of big budget items.
Fortunately, none of this is rocket science. According to ABC 15, at least one Arizona legislator already has a bill ready to go that would eliminate the on-campus requirement and drop financial penalties for local school districts if enrollment drops.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office has hinted that he’ll resolve the issue by executive order, as he’s handled much of the coronavirus pandemic so far. And so far, our state legislators have been happy to shrug their shoulders and let Ducey rule by decree. But it’s time for that to come to an end.
There’s a lot more to the proposed legislation, and there are possibly better answers out there. We need our state lawmakers to vet it all out and pass legislation that helps Arizona’s local school districts. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey must call for a special session of the state legislature to address this important issue.
— Today’s News-Herald
