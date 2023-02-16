Politicians don’t like to be told what to do. Oh, sure, there is an election, and promises, and practically all the candidates pledge their commitment to “the people,” but when the campaign ends and the oath of office is administered, it’s less about what voters want and more about politics.

Politics has become a code word for “agenda.” Political parties have an agenda. Politicians have an agenda. The agenda is usually focused on furthering the authority of the political party or the elected officials in the majority.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.