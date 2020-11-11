Mohave and LaPaz counties will gain some punch in the next session of the Arizona Legislature as two local lawmakers gained Republican leadership positions.
We wish Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Leo Biasiucci well in their positions. They’ll probably need it in a session that’s beset with coronavirus- related problems. It will face a half-session of work left undone from 2020, a growing Democratic voice in the Legislature and uncertain state revenues. Borrelli and Biasiucci will both serve as majority whips, the lawmakers who serve as the leaders’ assistants and are charged with getting votes to line up on major issues. Borrelli is part of a Senate Republican leadership team that is a holdover from last term. Biasiucci’s job is new to him.
Their district is much redder than most of the rest of the state, putting each of them in the position of representing the district’s political inclinations – very conservative/libertarian — as some in their own party and certainly those across the aisle adjust to some new power from everyone to the left of the district. Which is to say almost everyone.
With at least one Senate race still up in the air, Republicans expect to continue their 17 to 13 majority. In the House, the GOP margin remains a slim 31 to 29.
If the Legislature expects to get much done this year, it will require at least some bipartisanship, especially in the House.
Biasiucci might be the right man for the moment in that regard, as his background as a very liberal Green Party candidate may provide both perspective and credibility with Democrats.
The Legislature should have its hands full, especially with a budget The Joint Legislative Budget Committee’s revenue estimates have gone up as the economy improved this year, but recent gains are likely to offset the losses from earlier in the year.
Since it’s the Arizona Legislature, they will spend most of the early session with piddly special interest social issues such as who can use which bathroom. There may not be time for business as usual this year.
The Legislature adjourned halfway through its session in the spring with a patchwork budget that only guessed at the effect of the coronavirus on the economy. There are a lot of holdover bills as well.
As we see it, the role of the whips will be to assure bills are addressed very efficiently, ideally in order of true significance. Otherwise — and assuming the lawmakers stay in session this year — the work could run well into summer.
For Legislative District 5, it’s a coup to have two representatives in leadership positions. The state stands to benefit from their leadership.
— Today’s News-Herald
